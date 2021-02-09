How To Unlock The Flash Skin In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

As expected following yesterday’s leak, Epic Games has just confirmed that yet another superhero will be making their way to Fortnite‘s Apollo Island in the very near future.

Barry Allen, otherwise known as The Flash, will be joining the battle royale’s ever-growing roster of guest characters starting February 10th, though catching the Scarlet Speedster won’t be easy by any means. In order to be in with a chance to get the Justice League member’s outfit for yourself before everyone else, a special Flash Cup tournament is due to take place tomorrow, with the top performers in each region eligible to unlock the sought-after cosmetic item for the low price of free. To participate, players must have a minimum account level of 30 as well as two-factor authentication. Oh, and you’ll also need a partner in crime – this competition is strictly a duos-only affair, so choose your teammate wisely.

Emerge the victor and you’ll be showered with several suitably-themed gifts as detailed below:

The Flash Outfit

The Speed Force Slashers Pickaxe

The Speed Force Back Bling

The Quick Bite Emote

Fortnite Leak Reveals New Skin For DC's The Flash 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For folks unable to compete or qualify for the giveaway, the above will be purchasable with premium V-Bucks currency on February 13th for everyone as part of a bundle. It’s worth noting, too, that only The Flash outfit and corresponding Back Bling can be won via participation in the Cup, with the remaining two items – Quick Bite emote and Speed Force Slashers pickaxe – being exclusive to Fortnite‘s item shop for a limited amount of time (likely until the end of Season 5).

And that’s a wrap! Will you be registering with the hopes of scoring yourself some hard-earned loot, though, or taking the easier (more expensive) way out? Let us know in the usual place below!