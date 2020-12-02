How To Unlock The Mandalorian Skin In Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5

As revealed prior to Season 5’s commencement earlier today, Fortnite‘s latest headline-grabbing crossover is with none other than The Mandalorian. Disney’s hit show, which is currently in its second run, has received near-universal acclaim from fans and critics alike for recapturing the magic of Star Wars, following the largely disappointing Sequel Trilogy, and features Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin.

The bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away, as predicted, is part of Zero Point‘s seasonal rewards track, though unlike the considerable legwork needed to unlock Marvel’s Deadpool earlier this year, the necessary steps to acquire Mando’s invaluable suit of Beskar armor are relatively simple and easy by comparison. In fact, all one has to do in order to get their hands on this premium outfit is purchase Fortnite‘s current Battle Pass.

Once that effortless step has been completed, you need only head in-game to the dedicated Battle Pass menu and claim the costume at level 1. If that sounds too good to be true, it’s worth noting that several other cosmetics based on the spinoff series are available and will require the completion of numerous challenges. Among these are a Mandalorian banner, spray, loading screen, Razor Crest glider and, of course, the ultimate prize – Baby Yoda back bling.

This sought after cosmetic can only be obtained by hitting rank 100, meaning you’ll want to complete every daily and weekly quest available as well as take full advantage of any future double XP events. Alternatively, there’s the option of directly purchasing ranks with V-Bucks, though this can (and will, if you intend to instantly unlock rank 100) get incredibly expensive.

Whatever method you choose, there are a solid three months until Fortnite‘s new season comes to a close, meaning you have plenty of time to get the job done. Good luck!