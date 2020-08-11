How To Unlock The Rare Infallible Achievement In Fall Guys

Unless you’ve been living under a rock over the past week or so, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Fall Guys.

A battle royale unlike any other, Mediatonic’s indie title has swiftly achieved absurd levels of success since launch earlier this month, thanks, no doubt, to its status as an overnight viral hit. Indeed, so popular is the game’s vibrancy and addictive gameplay loop, that player numbers on Valve’s Steam platform have already reached six figures, even beating out the likes of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V in terms of concurrent users.

On streaming site Twitch, which is often used as an unofficial source for gauging a game’s popularity, Fall Guys regularly sits on top as the most-watched game, overtaking the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends and even League of Legends. Whether the streak will continue is anyone’s guess, of course, though as of writing, there certainly seems to be no sign of the hype dying down.

But that’s beside the point. While remarkably easy to pick up and play, mastering Fall Guys is no easy feat, especially when it comes to unlocking every achievement it has to offer. One of these, Infallible, is incredibly difficult and relies just as much on luck as individual skill to earn. In order to wear the badge of honor, you’ll have to finish five episodes (i.e. matches) in first place.

On paper, it sounds simple enough, but remember, each individual episode consists of five minigames, many of which will require a favorable starting position and competent teammates in order to qualify for. If at any point your streak of victories is broken, the entire process will have to be restarted from scratch.

As ScreenRant explains:

In order for players to get the Infallible achievement, they will need to win five separate matches in a row. This means that players will have to make their way through each round of a match to avoid elimination and then beat out all the other players to claim victory five times. This is extremely difficult to do once or twice, not to mention five times. The developers themselves believe that this achievement is near impossible for players to reach, but it can be done. There are currently several players who have managed it on both PlayStation 4 and PC. In order to obtain the achievement, players will first need to hope they get lucky in their matches. Placement on the line at the beginning of a round is a big contributing factor to winning in later stages of a match. Also whenever there is a team round, players will need to hope that their teammates are competent enough to help them succeed. Those who really want to win five matches though will also need to know each different game type very well and be able to use mechanics like diving effectively. Inexperienced players will have a lot of trouble earning the achievement for themselves, so they should make sure to get in a lot of practice before making an effort to earn it.

Not impossible, then, but certainly an achievement that’ll require the stars to align in your favor. Good luck!

Fall Guys is available now, on PC and PlayStation 4, the latter version of which is currently free for all PS Plus members.