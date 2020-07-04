Xbox One, PS4 And PC Offering 6 Free Games Right Now

Once upon a time, it used to be that all you needed to enjoy an online multiplayer game was a console and, well, a copy of the game itself. Since the rise of streaming services, however, more and more industries have been borrowing elements from the strategies and formulae that made companies like Netflix and Hulu so successful.

One of these is the monthly payment plan. In order to play an online multiplayer title, consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4 now require customers to enrol in a subscription service. And to give them some good value for their money, parent companies Sony and Microsoft offer subscribers a small selection of free video games each month.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers, alongside possessors of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, can now grab the racing game WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship as well as the action adventure sandbox smasher Saints Row 2. The former is available for the duration of the month, while the latter will remain accessible for free until July 15th.

Moving on to PlayStation, and PS Plus users are eligible to play some of the best shooters ever made. First off we’ve got Call of Duty: WWII, which sports a moving, Band of Brothers-esque single player campaign as well as a wildly original iteration of Nazi zombies. Should you not be in the mood for anything German, though, you may want to check out Star Wars Battlefront II instead. Set in deep space rather than 20th century Europe, this one features some very impressive graphics and both are free until July 6th, so make your move.

Last but not least, PC gamers will be able to grab Sludge Life and Hue so long as they have an Epic Games Store account. The former is free until May 28th of next year, while the latter is free until July 6th of this year.

For the full list of free titles that are available right now – courtesy of ComicBook.com – see below:

Xbox One (Requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Free to own from now until July 31st

Saints Row 2 – Free to own from now until July 15th

PlayStation 4 (Requires PlayStation Plus)

Call of Duty: WWII – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Free to keep from now until July 6th

PC (No Subscriptions Required, Account Needed)

Sludge Life – Free to keep from now until May 28, 2021, on Epic Games Store

Hue – Free to own from now until July 9th on Epic Games Store

Tell us, do any of these appeal to you? And will you be checking any of them out? As always, let us know below.