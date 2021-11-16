Walmart’s Major PlayStation Plus Deal Returns For Black Friday

PlayStation Plus membership cards have seemingly become a thing of the past, especially those that cover a full year of the premium service, however, gamers in the US will be able to renew their subscriptions at a discounted price thanks to upcoming Black Friday sales.

Announced as part of their Black Friday deal catalog, Walmart will be selling 12 months PlayStation Plus membership cards for just $39.99, $20 off their regular price of $59.99.

If you’ve been waiting to get this subscription this might be your best chance to do so at a discounted price. Alongside the subscription, there are plenty of other discounted games and accessories up for grabs such as the newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard, and there will even be stock of the elusive PlayStation 5 but we don’t expect this to last too long.

This deal will run from Nov. 22 until Nov 28. Stocks will likely be limited so if you plan on scoring some of these items for yourself make sure you head down earlier into the week.

PlayStation Plus not only provides gamers with a way to compete against others online but also access to a library of games to play on-demand with new additions every month.

Here are some of the titles you’ll have access to on-demand thanks to the memberships PS Plus collection.