‘Warframe: Whispers in the Walls’ release date, trailer, gameplay, and more

Even a decade after release, Warframe has managed to keep its fanbase alive with frequent updates, adding new factions, bosses, and even entirely new plotlines, which is exactly what Whispers in the Walls is.

The latest update gives players a new solo main quest, although you’ll have to complete the Heart of Deimos and The New War quests in order to play this one. Details surrounding the new story were first announced at this year’s TennoCon (A yearly convention hosted by the studio behind Warframe, Digital Extremes).

The trailer dropped on the 8th of December, giving fans a glimpse of the story. Naturally, players have been excited to get a chance to play the new quest with the trailer showing us more of the mysterious ‘Man in the Wall.’

Image via Digital Extremes

The update released on the 13th of December, so it’s available to download and play right now. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get back into Warframe, or you were thinking about trying it out (it’s free to play so you may as well) there’s never been a better time than right now. This update looks to be one of the most interesting yet and it’s set to launch players into an all-new story arc!

Gameplay

Image via Digital Extremes

As previously mentioned this quest is solo only, meaning it can’t be completed alongside other players like many of the other quests can. Obviously it still has that fast-paced, third-person combat that Warframe is known for, and the new story offers lots of cool mods and upgrades for the player.

The Story

Image via Digital Extremes

Whispers in the Walls is the start of an entirely new narrative arc for the game, at least that’s how the devs described it at this year’s TennoCon. The quest sees players enter the void and grapple with the Murmur, a completely new faction. The quest takes roughly an hour and a half to complete, but this is just the beginning. There also seems to be a link to Warframe 1999, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out more about that.

What does the future look like for Warframe?

Image via Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes have been pretty consistent with updates for the game, they’ve successfully kept the game alive for ten years so far, so it stands to reason that the game studio will continue to provide more content for fans for the foreseeable future. TennoCon 2024 has already been announced with five days set aside in July (19th to the 24th). It’s more than likely that DE will have more to announce to fans by then. It looks like Warframe 1999 (which was teased in the Whispers in the Walls) will be the focus next year.