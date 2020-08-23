Watch: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Trailer Reveals New Rocksteady Game

When the credits rolled on Batman: Arkham Knight back in 2015, there was one of thing on everyone’s mind – where does developer Rocksteady go from here? Their last full-length Batman game finished in spectacular fashion, and while they’ve since released a bite-sized VR outing, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what they’re working on.

Thankfully, the big day is finally upon us. Earlier this month, Rocksteady and Warner Bros. officially confirmed the studio was putting together a new superhero-focused title and we also learned that their next game was called Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, proving our suspicions correct that the project would be centering on DC’s ragtag crew of deadly assassins.

As if all that wasn’t exciting enough, earlier today at the much-hyped FanDome event, we at long last got our first look at it in action with a debut trailer (which you can check out for yourself above) that’s sure to get fans and gamers alike excited. Admittedly, it’s a bit of a shame that we’ll have to wait a while before we can get our hands on this one, but thankfully, we now know what’s in store for us and quite frankly, it looks great.

Interestingly, as some have already pointed out, Warner Bros. teased and hinted at a possible Suicide Squad title all the way back in 2013. During a post-credits scene in Arkham Origins, Amanda Waller approaches Deathstroke with an opportunity to join the squad, lest he wants to rot in prison for the rest of his life.

With the panel for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League still underway, we’ll surely be learning more about the game soon. But in the meantime, be sure to leave us with your early thoughts on it in the comments section down below.