Watch: Back 4 Blood Summer Game Fest Trailer Reveals Terrifying New Monster

Back 4 Blood will have plenty of mindless fodder for players to plow through during the course of its campaign, but one would be wise not to let the undead horde’s relative lack of intelligence establish a false sense of security. Similar to its spiritual predecessor (developer Turtle Rock Studios created the original Left 4 Dead under Valve), this modern day take on the classic genre plays host to a number of ‘special infected,’ if you will, each of which boasts a unique ability and more often than not an incredible physical mass far beyond that of ordinary humanoids.

Some of these, such as Retches and the mighty Blood Ogre (pictured below), have already been previewed in promotional material, but it would seem as if even the latter’s size is dwarfed by the monstrosity revealed in yesterday’s announcement.

Alongside confirmation that the game’s open beta is due to go ahead later this year, a cinematic trailer shown at Summer Game Fest ripped back the curtain on what can only be described as a monolithic entity with teeth the size of buildings. The creature and its gaping maw are glimpsed just briefly towards the end of the footage, but this is purely pre-rendered and not in-engine, so it remains to be seen how it’ll appear when players are inevitably tasked with putting down the threat for good.

Chances are, this will be one of several bosses encountered throughout the story or perhaps even the final boss itself, though we imagine Turtle Rock wouldn’t be that eager to show its hand this far out from launch. With any luck, fans will have a chance to take on the beast during August’s aforementioned open beta.

Back 4 Blood arrives October 12th for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.