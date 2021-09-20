Watch: A Brand New Pokémon Trading Card Game Is Coming To PC And Mobile

Gotta catch ’em all? Soon, you’ll be able to on both PC and mobile. The Pokémon Trading Card Game is returning to smartphone and PC with Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. Serving as a much anticipated revamp of the 2012 Pokémon TCG Online, a trailer for the upcoming game shows how the app aims to capture the IRL card game experience of collecting, strategizing, and battling around the world. Catch a sneak peek above.

Aside from deckbuilding and collecting, players can trade with other trainers, create avatars, and unlock various accessories to customize the app. The game is free-to-play, and cards and accessories are unlocked through in-game currency and daily challenges. Languages supported at launch include: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Serebii reports cards and other content will carry over from Online to Live if players log in with the same Trainer Club account. HeartGold and SoulSilver series cards will not carry over. While the rest will transfer, only cards from Lost Thunder and later packs will be playable at launch.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is coming soon to iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.