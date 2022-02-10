Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s titular blue blur is throwing shade at Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White in the latest clip from the forthcoming video game film sequel.

This clip, which was shared on the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account Thursday, sees Ben Schwartz’ Sonic careening down a 90 degree-angled snowy summit while shouting, “Eat your heart out, Shaun White!”

The blue guy can’t swim, but he can shred the snow like the best of them. #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/IjDHIMq1Li — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2022

The clip’s theme is appropriately Winter Olympics, the global sporting event currently happening in Beijing, with White as part of the U.S. team.

As the clip continues, we see other familiar scenes from past trailers, such as a Chao Emerald-powered green lightning tornado encroaching upon the fictional Green Hills, Montana, Sonic and Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s Tails clinging on for dear life on a red biplane while being chased by the drones of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, and Iris Elba’s Knuckles bragging about how he really doesn’t need any of Sonic’s power, thank you very much.

We’re way more excited for this video game sequel movie than we have any right to be. But after then-first time director Jeff Fowler bowed to fans and completely redesigned Sonic’s initially shudder-inducing look in the first movie, the end result was not only a delayed premiere date but a family-friendly crowd-pleaser that surprisingly ranks among the very best video game movie adaptions of all time (a low bar, we’ll admit).

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 spin-dashes into theaters April 8.