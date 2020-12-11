Watch: Bruce Campbell’s Ash Returns In Evil Dead: The Game Trailer

Hail to the king, baby! Ash Williams is back to face off against the Deadites once again, but this time it’s up to you to save the day. Evil Dead: The Game has been in the works for the past couple of years, but today at The Game Awards 2020, the first teaser trailer for it was finally released, and it brings back Bruce Campbell for what could be his final outing in the franchise.

The preview features the iconic opening recap from Army of Darkness, with Ash reminding us of the events of the original Evil Dead movie. As Deadites, summoned by the Necronomicon Ex Mortis, surround the cabin in the woods, we get our first look at the game’s rendering of the beloved hero, who closely resembles a young Campbell. As well as Ash, fans will be pleased to note that Kelly Maxwell (Dana DeLorenzo) from TV’s Ash vs. Evil Dead appears to also be featured here.

Campbell has confirmed that he’ll no longer portray his most famous role in live-action following the conclusion of the aforementioned show, but this game reminds us that the ED universe will continue on all the same. In addition to this project, original creator Sam Raimi is working on another reboot movie titled Evil Dead Rise, set in an urban environment and starring a new female lead, which is to be written and directed by Lee Cronin.

The game, meanwhile, will feature co-op and PvP action and comes from Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive. It’ll be arriving on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, and as slick as the graphics and combat look, the highlight of the title has to be the fact that you can actually play as Ash himself. A specific release date has yet to be announced, but expect the Evil Dead to rise once more sometime in 2021.