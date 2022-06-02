Infinity Ward has just released the first live-action teaser trailer to promote their upcoming Call of Duty game, which will be a reboot of the acclaimed 2009 title.

Modern Warfare II is set to reintroduce fans to Task Force 141, the band of courageous fighters that singlehandedly saved the world from a raging World War and brought Makarov, the world’s greatest terrorist, to heel. Captain Price, Soap MacTavish, Ghost Riley, and Gaz Karrick are all making a comeback in the timeline set after the events of 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which itself was the starting point for this rebooted subseries.

As for what we can expect from this game, Activision Blizzard has promised a much-needed overhaul to the franchise’s first-person shooter formula, so Infinity Ward might have some groundbreaking revolutions to unveil over the next few months. The story itself will pick things up after the events of the 2019 campaign, where Captain Price has only begun to assemble Task Force 141 to fight the emerging threat of Victor Zakhaev.

That puts Modern Warfare II in roughly the same spot as the first Modern Warfare in 2007. As such, we still don’t know if other prominent characters like General Shepherd or Sergeant Foley will also appear in the narrative.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' Character Artwork For Task Force 141 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

The live-action teaser also announces that a full reveal is coming on June 8, so stay tuned to see what the latest Call of Duty game will look like. Infinity Ward might also give us a sneak peek at Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the online sequel that they’ve been developing concurrently with the main entry.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on Oct. 28.