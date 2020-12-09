Watch: Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Trailer Teases A Massive Open World

Eight years.

That’s not only how long fans have spent patiently awaiting the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077, but the length of time that CD Projekt RED has spent ensuring that every last facet of its ambitious action-RPG is up to snuff.

The developer, best known for bringing Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher books to life as part of a critically acclaimed trilogy, is no doubt aiming to replicate that success with this take on Mike Pondsmith’s original tabletop game of the same name. Cybernetic implants, neon-lit night life, deeply embedded street crime and shady mega corporations – everything you’d expect of the titular subgenre is promised to be present in this epic tale and this new trailer assuredly only showcases a fraction of the world you’ll be exploring come launch day.

Unsurprisingly, given the huge amount of interest that his involvement has sparked since confirmation came at last year’s E3, Keanu Reeves provides a voice over for the opening sequence as Johnny Silverhand, an ex-US military veteran turned musician and activist whose digital ghost will serve as a guiding entity for the player after they’re left for dead on a fetid landfill. Reeves famously requested that his character’s screen time be doubled during development, and while it still remains to be seen just how frequently he’ll show up, we fully expect the studio to take advantage of the actor’s star status.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches tomorrow, December 10th, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PC and Stadia. Core gameplay remains the same on whichever platform you choose, though owners of next-gen consoles and high-spec PCs can naturally expect a superior visual experience. Be sure to keep an eye out for WGTC’s review later this week.