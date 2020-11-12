Watch: Dead By Daylight Trailer Teases New Outfit For Leatherface

Dead By Daylight‘s next major update is shaping up to be one of its best yet.

As revealed earlier this week, the upcoming chapter in Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical fright fest is titled A Binding of Kin and brings with it two (technically three, but we’ll get to that shortly) brand new playable characters. The first of these, Élodie Rakoto, is a survivor described by the developer as cunning, smart and haunted by the mysterious disappearance of her parents. Resolved to uncover the circumstances that led to their likely death, Rakoto has turned to the occult for answers, a path that has ultimately led her down a dangerous path indeed.

As for the headline killer joining Dead by Daylight‘s existing cast of unspeakable monstrosities, The Twins – Charlotte and Victor Deshayes – have formed familial bonds so strong that their lives have become symbiotic in nature, to the extent that both share a body. While considered a single entity for the sake of filling an empty slot on the game’s roster, Charlotte and Victor are both directly controllable (players can swap between them during a match), with each having their own individual suite of abilities. But wait, there’s more!

In addition to all the above, Behaviour is teasing something special for an existing character, as you can see below:

Introduced into the game back in 2017, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘s Leatherface, having likely grown tired of wearing his latest victim’s skin, is getting a new outfit in Dead by Daylight alongside the release of A Binding of Kin, with a full reveal scheduled to drop tomorrow, November 13th. While the teaser gives little away with regard to what this new ensemble will look like, potential outcomes include costumes based on Marcus Nispel’s 2003 remake of the original film or, perhaps more daringly, 2017’s poorly received prequel/reboot.

