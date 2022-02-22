At long last, Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new soulslike action role-playing game Elden Ring is set to premiere. To celebrate this monumental launch in just a few days, developer From Software has released a trailer that invites you to an epic journey unlike any other in the Lands Between.

As you can see above, the open-world game is similar to the aesthetic style of Miyazaki’s former titles. Only this time, his darker take on the high fantasy genre (e.g., Dark Souls) will be underpinned by George R.R. Martin’s input.

The Game of Thrones author helped the team in the early stages of production, coming up with most of the worldbuilding and lore of the Lands Between. While that’ll definitely give a much-needed narrative boost to Miyazaki’s creative genius in game design, most Soulsborne fans will no doubt be tuning in for one reason and one reason alone; insanely difficult and craze-inducing boss battles.

Well, if that’s indeed your concern, then the launch trailer alone should be enough to satiate your worries. Granted, Elden Ring will be much more mainstream than the hardcore Souls trilogy, or even Bloodborne at that, but Miyazaki has promised that his new anticipated game will retain the spirit of its predecessors.

If you’re not convinced, though, it would probably be wiser to wait for the review embargo to lift in the upcoming days, when the critical consensus will roughly determine if the game is worth spending $60 on.

Elden Ring is slated for a Feb. 25 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.