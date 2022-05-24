They get dirty, and the world stays clean. That’s the mission. Activision has just released the first look at this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, a sequel to the rebooted subfranchise launched in 2019.

In this “artwork trailer,” which you can see above, Captain Price and the rest of Task Force 141, comprising legendary characters such as John “Soap” MacTavish, Gary “Roach” Anderson, and Simon “Ghost” Riley, all show their new faces, while the trailer itself gives us a first impression at what Infinity Ward’s highly anticipated Call of Duty game will look like.

One thing that really strikes out is the graphical fidelity that this showcase is boasting. It seems that Infinity Ward is pulling out all the big stops to ensure that Modern Warfare II hits the high bar set by its predecessor all the way back in 2009. Call of Duty: MW2 was, after all, one of the highest scored video games in history, so it’d be an understatement of the century to say that Activision has a lot of money riding on this particular venture, especially after last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to meet sales expectations.

The developer has also released a batch of character art that depicts Task Force 141 in all of its badass splendor. Check them out below.

The trailer announces an Oct. 28 release date, which means that only a little over five months separate us from experiencing the next chapter in the ambitious Modern Warfare saga on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.