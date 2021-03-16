Watch: Fortnite Season 6 Trailer Features All-Out War With Xenomorphs And Terminators

Credit where it’s due: Epic sure knows how to make a hype-building trailer.

In less than 24 hours, a brand new season for Fortnite will kick off, bringing some semblance of closure to the ongoing Zero Point story arc. We say say ‘some,’ because judging by the aforementioned opening cinematic for Season 6, it would appear as if Jones’ quest to bring stability to Apollo Island is far from over. It would seem, however, that the agent’s actions have at least sent a slew of guest characters back to their own worlds, with the use of the mysterious catalyst causing a colossal shockwave to sweep over the surrounding area.

Hordes of Xenomorphs and Terminators, previously depicted doing everything in their power to halt the escape of any living being, are prevented from eliminating their primary target by the kickass tag team duo of Sarah Connor and Ellen Ripley, with Microsoft and Sony mascots Master Chief and Kratos respectively, shown suppressing the aggressors, too.

As for how events will unfold from here on out, we couldn’t even begin to hazard a guess, though the situation is clearly dire enough to concern even the Seven. Extraterrestrial beings of unknown origin, a new member of the order, The Foundation, has now revealed itself and promises to help resolve this threat to reality as part of a temporary alliance.

Will the pair succeed in halting another extinction-level event as seen back in 2019? An answer to that, as well as many other burning questions, will no doubt be provided as Fortnite Season 6 unfolds over the next three months. Stay tuned for more details and be sure to let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing from the game in the comments section below.