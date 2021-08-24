Watch: Forza Horizon 5 Gets Cover Reveal, High Octane Gameplay Footage

Xbox showed off the cover of the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 at today’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream, along with a heart-pounding trailer highlighting the game’s races across snow, deserts, and winding roads.

The sequel to 2018’s Forza Horizon 4, Playground Games is taking the beautifully rendered open-world collection of auto sports to Mexico. Revealing the featured vehicles—the Mercedes-AMG ONE and 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands—Playground Games showed off eight minutes of in-game footage starting at a snowy volcanic peak, drifting through a desert dust storm, splashing through jungles, and speeding past palm trees and cacti on the Mexican coast.

With speeds over 180 mph, Forza Horizon 5 isn’t holding back on the action—or the detail. Gameplay footage showed realistic, lifelike scenery, ray tracing, and incredible desert storm physics. Catch the full gameplay trailer above.

Forza Horizon 5 launches on Xbox consoles, Game Pass, and Steam on Nov. 9.