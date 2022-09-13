Watch: ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ trailer promises thunder as Thor and Kratos face-off

The highly anticipated follow-up to God of War is edging closer, as State of Play has unveiled a new look at God of War: Ragnarok.

After successfully rebooting the hack-and-slash franchise in 2018, the sequel is building on its momentum. The State of Play trailer teases the grand scale of the adventure Kratos and Atreus are endeavoring on, with hints it isn’t all that it seems still with Atreus. Seen throughout the trailer are spectacular vistas, mystical and mythical locations, and a peek towards big battles.

As the trailer wraps up, a first look of Kratos’s fight with Thor is revealed as the axe meets Mjolnir in an icy field. Other godly figures seen include Odin, Kratos’s Nordic counterpart Tyr, and a few hints towards Hel and her six-legged wolf. It’s a very good time to be a nerd with knowledge of Nordic mythology.

Atreus presents one of the most interesting aspects of the sequel, with him now a teenager who clearly doesn’t know exactly who he is, or where he fits in with all the mayhem. Atreus is believed to be a version of the trickster god Loki from mythology in God of War, and the last scene in the 2018 game is him foreseeing the arrival of Thor.

God of War: Ragnarok is set to arrive in stores on Nov. 9, with State of Play also seeing the announcement of a God of War-inspired PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to be launched alongside it. Ragnarok will launch on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but clearly designed with PS5 in mind.