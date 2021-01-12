New Indiana Jones Game Announced By Bethesda Studios

In a sentence you absolutely never expected to read today: Bethesda Studios has just confirmed that it’s working on an Indiana Jones game.

Breaking the news over on Twitter, the studio – responsible for some of gaming’s most acclaimed franchises including The Elder Scrolls and Fallout – declared its acquisition of the license with a brief clip depicting who we can only presume to be Indy poring over a desk littered with dusty tomes. Panning left, the camera eventually settles on the character’s iconic hat and whip, all while John Williams’ instantly recognizable score is played faintly in the background. Fans of the treasure hunter, famously brought to life on the big screen by Harrison Ford can check out the reveal trailer for themselves below.

As far as gameplay, release dates and platforms go, you’re in for a wait on all fronts. An accompanying statement from the developer warns followers that “it’ll be some time” before it has more to show, though not before giving away one crucial detail. No doubt eager to replicate the success of titles such as Skyrim and Fallout 4, Todd Howard has signed on as executive producer for Indy’s upcoming digital adventure, itself billed as featuring a wholly original story not covered in any other media.

Exciting times, then, though the inevitable question that remains is: will this be a console exclusive for Xbox Series X? For those that missed it, Microsoft confirmed last year that it had acquired complete ownership of Bethesda, essentially making it a first-party similarly to Rare, The Coalition and 343 Industries. The newly-established Lucasfilm Games may well have stipulated that any Indiana Jones title must be a third-party affair, however, so we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires.

In the meantime, be sure to share your initial reactions in the comments down below!