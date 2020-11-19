Watch: Project 007 Trailer Teases New James Bond Game From Hitman Developer

Hitman developer IO Interactive is adapting one of film’s most beloved franchises for its next video game.

Announced earlier today with a brief teaser trailer (above), Project 007, as the name suggests, is a brand-new adventure starring James Bond due to release in the future. What with it being early days, the studio has yet to confirm dates or available platforms, though we can only assume, given its faraway status, that Bond’s latest crossover into the medium will be available exclusively on next-gen consoles and PC. We’ll no doubt hear more on that front later down the line but for now, you, like us, are probably eager to learn more about this unexpected venture.

We’ll get to dissecting the title’s official description in just a moment but first, check out some initial key art via the gallery below.

According to IO, Project 007 (working title) will feature a wholly original story for MI6’s most decorated secret agent where, contrary to the films, players will be tasked with earning the famous spy’s 00 status in what’s being billed as the first-ever origin story for the character.

A fascinating angle to approach the series from, then, and one that immediately raises questions about canonicity. It’s unlikely, after all, that such an ambitious project would be possible without the blessing of Ian Fleming’s estate, so we can only assume this tale will take place in the same continuity as the movies. The closest we’ve come previously to seeing a rookie 007 in action was in 2006’s Casino Royale, so it’ll be interesting to see just how far back in time this maiden voyage will go, so to speak. Color us excited, either way.

As always, we’ll keep you updated with all the latest developments on James Bond‘s upcoming video game escapades as and when they emerge but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you make of the news down below!