After numerous delays and controversies regarding studio crunch, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally coming out today, inviting fans of the galaxy far, far away to experience one of the biggest and most immersive Star Wars video game adaptations in history.

Unlike previous Lego Star Wars titles that had a linear world design, The Skywalker Saga boasts an open-world experience, where players will be able to jump from star system to star system and explore all the numerous locations within the nine-movie saga. These will include Coruscant, Naboo, Tatooine, Mustafar, Geonosis, Endor, Exegol, Kamino, Ahch-To, and every planet in between.

The combat and gameplay have also undergone a huge revamp, modernizing the classic Lego Star Wars experience and getting rid of all the crutches that bugged the original titles. Of course, The Skywalker Saga will be an entirely new game and not a remake of Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, meaning that every cutscene and level has been re-designed from scratch to incorporate these new elements.

In addition to all of that, The Skywalker Saga will feature original voice acting that brings most of the characters to life, though if you’re a fan of the classic silent experience, developers have also incorporated a “Mumble Mode” which can be activated via the game’s settings.

The reception to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been positive so far, with the game currently exhibiting an aggregated score of 83/100 on OpenCritic, based on 50 reviews. You can now purchase the title for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, and even Nintendo Switch.