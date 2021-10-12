Watch: Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launch Trailer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer has arrived, giving gamers everywhere a better glimpse into the highly anticipated Eidos-Montreal developed title that is coming to just about every platform imaginable later this month. You can watch the trailer yourself, from the Xbox YouTube account, above.

The game has been touted in the past as being more influenced by the comics, rather than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, unlike the other Square Enix-published game, Marvel’s Avengers. And while the Avengers game is an RPG, this upcoming game will be more action-adventure.

However, even the trailer shows some influence from the MCU, for instance, Peter Quill’s signature retro cassette player makes an appearance, providing a diegetic classic rock soundtrack just like the movies. But while Groot looks pretty similar to the films, Drax’s skin pattern is significantly different from the movie.

Last month we got a hands-on preview of the game, which so far seemed to mesh the mythos from the comics and the more-known beats from the Marvel Studios films, blending them into a unique gameplay experience controlling the team of misfits as they travel across the universe either looking for or getting into trouble.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a team game yet the player only controls Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. We see a glimpse of this unique “solo teamplay” experience where the player directs the rest of the team when we hear Quill give the command “Drax destroy!” in the trailer.

In terms of the story beats, there’s even a tease at the end of the trailer that suggests Quill will face off against who appears to be his God-like father, Ego, like in the second film.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launches on October 26th for the PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.