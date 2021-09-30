Watch: Monster Hunter Rise Gets A PC Release Date In Action-Packed Trailer

At today’s Tokyo Game Show, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise—the latest in the series of titan-slaying action RPGs—will be coming to PC on Jan. 12th, 2022.

Rise launched to critical acclaim on Nintendo Switch earlier this year and was received as a welcome return to form for long-time fans. The PC port will support 4K resolutions, high-res textures, ultrawide displays, and “high frame rates” (the trailer notably runs in 4K at 60fps if that’s any indication). Mouse and keyboard support and voice chat will also be added to make the game optimized for PC play.

There was no word on when the newly-announced Sunbreak DLC will be added.

Capcom spent it’s entire presentation at the annual convention held in Chiba, Japan on Monster Hunter Rise, detailing additions to the base game like upcoming crossovers with Capcom-owned IP like Sonic. And much of the presentation was spent on Sunbreak. The large expansion is set to introduced Master Rank quests, a new hub-world, and new enemies including the Elder Dragon Malzeno. Announced at last week’s Nintendo Direct, the DLC is due on Switch in summer 2022.

A demo will launch on Oct. 13th, and you can pre-order Monster Hunter Rise on Steam today.