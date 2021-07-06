While not the leap to a new generation recently delivered by Sony and Microsoft, The Big N has at long last revealed something fans of its hybrid device have suspected to be in the works for some time.

The Nintendo Switch OLED, an upgraded model of the mega-popular console, has been unveiled in a surprise video announcement today and is scheduled to land this fall worldwide. As the name suggests, this mid-general improvement boasts a 7-inch OLED, enabling a crisp display and wider field of view than its predecessor. Other changes to the design include a far wider adjustable stand for added stability and positioning, as well as a physical LAN port. In terms of storage space, Nintendo says 64 GB will be available internally and expandable with external memory, much in the same way as launch versions. Check it out for yourselves in the gallery below.

Watch: New Nintendo Switch OLED Model Announced, Will Cost $350 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Due to its near-identical size and shape, the Switch OLED will support the use of all existing official peripherals, including Joy-Con controllers, docks and games. An impressive albeit relatively brief showcase, then, though a cursory glance over an accompanying list provided by the manufacturer confirms that 1080p, not 4K, will be the maximum available resolution. Likewise, there’s no mention of a power upgrade, so one can only assume that battery life will be the same or similar to previous iterations. Audio, however, has received some enhancements when undocked via onboard speakers.

As for price and specific release dates, Nintendo Switch OLED will be available on October 8th for $350. Will that premium be justified? Let us know what you think in the usual place below!