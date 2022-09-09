Watch out, ‘Elden Ring,’ an unexpected Disney game is taking over Twitch

At long last, after months of reigning supreme over Twitch and other gaming circles, Elden Ring has been brought to heel by a new Disney game that has been gaining a lot of buzz since its Early Access edition got released on Sep. 6.

Dreamlight Valley is a new role-playing life sim that combines the best of Animal Crossing with a few extra mechanics borrowed from other simulators to deliver an addictive and — if Twitch is to be believed — delightfully immersive experience to fans of the Mouse House and its interconnected fictional world.

And now, barely three days after its beta debut, SullyGnome, which is a reliable Twitch statistics outlet, has confirmed that Dreamlight Valley is already among the top 10 trending games and has passed FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki’s ninth-gen Soulslike masterpiece.

Of course, it should be noted that Elden Ring still has more hours watched in the past three days, but Dreamlight Valley has more max viewers. Not surprising in and of itself since the game has just come out and there’s a lot of hype to go along with it, but the game must have really impressed audiences and streamers alike to rope in such impressive numbers.

Disney’s sim might continue to ride this wave for a few more days, in which case it could easily overtake Temtem and The Last of Us Part II, the two games that are next on the list. In fact, at the rate this game has managed to go viral, we wouldn’t be surprised if it soon became an internet sensation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons proportions, the Nintendo game that singlehandedly saved everyone from depression at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.