Watch: New Last Of Us Part II Story Trailer Teases A Brutal World

Despite being on the cusp of releasing what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of 2020 and arguably the current console generation, Naughty Dog has struggled to find a reason to celebrate as of late.

Following confirmation from Sony earlier this year that The Last of Us Part II had been delayed yet again (this time indefinitely) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were left distraught at the prospect of having to potentially wait several additional months to finally get their hands on the sequel. Fortunately, publisher and developer alike confirmed recently that the setback was only minor, with Joel and Ellie’s grim story of survival in a hostile world now set to continue next month.

Great news for fans, no doubt, though not so much for Naughty Dog. While the exact source remains unknown, huge leaks revealing almost the entirety of Part II‘s narrative surfaced online, inevitably ruining the experience for many who inadvertently stumbled upon them, or worse.

A bittersweet occasion, then, but for those who have so far managed to remain spoiler-free, a new trailer released today goes heavy on depicting the various characters Ellie and Joel will encounter during their travels, as well as some of the extremely violent scenarios they’ll be dragged into during the course of the game. Suffice it to say, that it looks like the prospect of a happy ending doesn’t exist for these poor souls.

The Last of Us Part II is out June 19th for PlayStation 4 and sees players take control of 19-year-old Ellie five years after the events of the original game as she comes into conflict with a mysterious Christian cult that threatens the lives of everyone she holds dear.