Watch: New Predator: Hunting Grounds Trailer Arrives Ahead Of Launch

Predator: Hunting Grounds, the cat-and-mouse first-person shooter developed by IllFonic, has a new gameplay trailer for fans to fawn over ahead of launch later this week.

Similarly to the studio’s work on Friday the 13th: The Game, Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical affair that pits a team of four human mercenaries against the titular extraterrestrial threat in a winner-takes-all fight for survival. As is so often the case with 4v1 experiences, players can expect the outnumbered party (the Predator in this instance) to have access to a number of powerful abilities and weapons to even the odds, with all the hallmarks one would expect from the films – thermal vision, invisibility, heightened agility, Plasma Caster, etc) at your disposal to ensure those pesky mercenaries never achieve their objective.

As for the fireteam eager to keep its collective limbs on the other end, they’ll undoubtedly be outmatched in terms of technology and sheer physical strength, meaning co-ordination and strategy will be paramount if they’re to succeed in their mission.

Speaking of which, there’ll be plenty of room for the human team to improvise and devise unique methods of moving through the treacherous South American jungle. Will you choose to split the team into multiple groups in order to divide the Predator’s attention, or huddle up and hedge your bets on outgunning the monster with combined fire? The choice is yours to make, though we’d definitely suggest having one member keep a constant watch on the canopy above for even the slightest of movements.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is out April 24th for PlayStation 4 and PC and those who pre-purchase the title will unlock an exclusive Predator skin themed after the original 1987 movie as well as the “Ole Painless” Mini-Gun. You can see both in action via the trailer above. Enjoy!