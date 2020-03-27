Watch: New Resident Evil 3 Gameplay Trailer Is All About Jill Valentine

Resident Evil 3 will finally hit digital and physical (though potentially later than expected for the latter) shelves in exactly one week and, just in case you weren’t already hyped enough, Capcom has released a brand new trailer for the remake. You can check it out for yourselves above, though do note that there’s quite a heavy emphasis on character development in this particular showcase, so if you’d rather keep the story spoilers to a minimum, it might be worth hitting mute before play.

As the video name suggests, today’s offering is all about protagonist Jill Valentine and her struggle to survive in a city slowly tearing itself apart from the inside. Further interactions between herself and Carlos Oliveira suggest that the pair, at first sharing an uneasy working relationship, will grow closer throughout the course of Resident Evil 3‘s campaign, though it remains to be seen whether Capcom will have their story play out in a similar manner to the original game.

Other scenes of note include a more in-depth look at the hospital location as well as a number of characters that players of last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be immediately familiar with. We’ve already had visual confirmation of Robert Kendo’s return, of course, though joining him will be Marvin Branagh. The ill-fated RCPD cop plays an integral role in helping Leon and Claire survive their own nightmare and, with certain events in Resident Evil 3 taking place prior to its predecessor, it’s likely that Jill will encounter the officer prior to his being bitten.

Whatever the case, fans will get definitive answers when Resident Evil 3 releases on April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you’ve yet to do so, be sure to check out the demo for just a taste of the horrors to come.