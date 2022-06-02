Watch: ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake announced for PS5

The remake of one of the most well-loved Resident Evil games has been announced for PlayStation 5 with Resi 4 confirmed for a return to the limelight.

The trailer was unveiled at State of Play, with the game also confirmed to have PlayStation VR2 content coming further down the line. Of particular interest in the trailer is how crisp the detailing looks, and how ominously dark and theatrical it all looks.

Originally released three generations prior on the PlayStation 2, Resi 4 has a reputation as not only one of the best games in the series – but one of the greatest games of all time. Since its initial 2005 launch, it’s been ported onto the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, into VR games, and now onto the latest generation of gaming consoles. If it wasn’t announced, it’d perhaps be more of a shock.

Winning Game of the Year at the Video Game Awards in 2005, it later spawned a sequel which released in 2009. The eighteen years between Resident Evil 4‘s initial release has seen three further main line entries to the franchise.

There’s been a slew of remakes of Resident Evil games over the last few years, with the previous three entries in the franchise all being dolled-up into current-gen games for modern audiences.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will arrive March 24, 2023, launching simultaneously on PC and Xbox Series X. Original developers Capcom are behind the rebirth for the game, and eyes must now also be on if Resident Evil 5 will be next in line.