Watch: First Resident Evil 8 Trailer Teases A Terrifying New Nightmare

As expected, an official Resident Evil 8 announcement – which was long overdue overdue – has finally arrived and came as part of Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event earlier today.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve heard rumors about everything from the return of Chris Redfield and Ethan Winters, an eastern European setting, armored zombies and even wolf-like creatures. But now, with the first trailer out in the wild – see above – and Capcom having lifted the lid on the game, we’re finally beginning to form a concrete idea of what to expect.

Granted, we still don’t know much, but the subtitle of the game seems to be Village, as had been rumored, while a 2021 release has been teased. Beyond that? Well, all we can tell you is what you’ll see in the trailer up above, which teases another suitably spooking outing for the beloved franchise.

Unfortunately, plot details are kept to a minimum here, but Resident Evil 8 seemingly takes place in some kind of snowy forest setting, with protagonist Ethan Winters in the lead. Meanwhile, werewolf-like creatures appear to be hunting him, while familiar face Chris Redfield will be back, too.

Other than that, we can only speculate what other horrors await us, but this so far looks like a nice change of pace from previous entries in the series and should be a nice follow-up to the well received Resident Evil 7.

For more, here’s the official synopsis, straight from Capcom:

Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters traveled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation house behind them. Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village. Unlike the cramped corridors of the Baker mansion in Resident Evil 7, the fear of dark corners has been replaced with the anxiety of the unknown as Ethan searches for answers within decrepit buildings among snow-covered trees.

Intriguing, right? Look for Resident Evil 8: Village to make its grand debut some time next year. And with the game now having been announced – finally! – you can bet more details will be coming down the pipeline shortly, so stay tuned.