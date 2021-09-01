Watch: Resident Evil Fan Creates VR Mods For Resident Evil 2 And 3

Resident Evil fan praydog is currently working on a VR mod for the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 which promises to add a new terrifying aspect to the iconic games.

As reported by UploadVR, an early look at the unofficial perspective shift was recently uploaded to YouTube, showing their current work-in-progress state. While still early in development, however, fans are still excited about the intense environment and horrifying first-person experience that awaits.

The video shows Jill Valentine making her way through a police station, killing a zombie along the way as she navigates a dim and destroyed Raccoon City. The video ends with her exiting into the streets, encountering another group of zombies, and being tackled before the game cuts to black. While this is only a small taste of the mod, it is safe to say it will be a nerve-wracking experience.

One of the most glaring issues in the short clip is the rubbery arms of the character model, but this has already been fixed, according to the video’s description. Brian Tate, the video uploader, also confirmed that praydog is “making extremely fast work” of the port, and fans will likely see much more improvements when it releases. Previously, praydog also created mods for Resident Evil Village, which means VR for the latest entry might also come to fruition in the future.

It is unclear when fans will be able to download the mods for personal use, but the short update should be enough to keep you excited for the time being. Fans can also join the Flatscreen 2 VR modding Discord for future updates.