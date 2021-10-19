Watch: Resident Evil: The Board Game Trailer Teaches You How To Survive

The Resident Evil trilogy of board games may soon be completed if Steamforged Games and Capcom have their way, thanks to a Kickstarter campaign launching later this month for Resident Evil: The Board Game, the trailer of which you can view above.

Previously, Steamforged had created board game adaptations of both Resident Evil 2 (their first Resident Evil release) and Resident Evil 3.

This new game places members of the S.T.A.R.S. team such as Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Barry Burton and Rebecca Chambers in the iconic Spencer Mansion as they work to survive the night.

Original elements from the classic survival horror game make a return, such as exploring the mansion door by door, backtracking and solving puzzles to move forward, and encountering the likes of zombies, Cerberus and other T-Virus monstrosities all while engaging in the delicate balancing act of resources, such as gun ammo.

The game utilizes compelling figurines—including for the zombies—as the characters navigate through a 2D, Clue-like layout of the mansion.

Another element of the gameplay includes a danger level that rises continually throughout the night, raising the stakes of each and every enemy encounter. You can also find survivors, clues and supplies as well as save other S.T.A.R.S. members along the way.

The game will also incorporate iconic boss fights, like the attic-dwelling giant snake Yawn.

The launch for Resident Evil: The Board Game Kickstarter is on October 26th.