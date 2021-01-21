Watch: Resident Evil Village Release Date Revealed With Terrifying New Gameplay

Capcom has finally pulled back the curtain on Resident Evil Village, giving fans their first proper look at the sequel’s Gothic horror setting.

Kicking off with the introduction of the so-called Tall Woman teased in previous images, the action immediately shifts to Ethan Winters’ perspective, who appears to be utterly dumbfounded by the terrifying nightmare unfolding before his very eyes. In his quest to retrieve his and wife Mia’s stolen daughter, the protagonist must infiltrate a castle dominating the skyline – the Tall Woman’s abode and the home of what can only be described as vampires.

Brief snippets of gameplay are interspersed throughout the cinematic, including close-quarters combat against a posse of sword-wielding wretches. Whether these enemies have any ties to the Umbrella Corporation or the T-Virus isn’t clear, though we suspect the now-defunct organization will have a role to play, considering the appearance of certain iconography.

Even more exciting than any of the above, however, is producer Peter Fabiano’s confirmation of a release date. Resident Evil Village launches May 7th for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, as well as last-gen consoles Xbox One X and PS4. The latter, only merely hinted at until now, due to Capcom not being sure if the ambitious title could perform at a respectable level on outdated hardware, arrives on the same day as next-gen and offers those who opt for the so-called inferior version free upgrades where applicable.

As the showcase is ongoing there will no doubt be plenty more to come over the next few hours but in the meantime, you can check out the all-new gameplay in the embed up above. Enjoy!