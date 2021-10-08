Watch: Rockstar Officially Reveals Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster With New Trailer

It’s official: a classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy is coming to almost every conceivable modern gaming platform, reportedly with graphical and gameplay improvements beginning later this year.

Per a teaser trailer released by Rockstar Games, which you can view above, the games will include the first three mainline home console games that first ventured into fully 3D: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The release, which is called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, will reportedly be coming to PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in late 2021, with iOS and Android releases coming in 2022.

Rockstar Games reportedly said that despite improvements to how it plays and looks, it will still stay true to its original incarnations.

The series originally began way back in 1997 with the original Grand Theft Auto for PS1, taking a top-down perspective that utilized some 3D elements but was by and large 2D overall. A sequel utilizing that same style was then released in 1999 on PS1 and Dreamcast.

It wasn’t until 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III for the PS2 that the series truly revolutionized gaming as we know it, utilizing a fully rendered, immerse, polygonal open world where players could choose to progress through the story missions if they wanted to, or simply play around in the vast sandbox bringing mayhem to Liberty City.

The franchise has proven to be hugely influential and remains a success to this day, with its latest installment, Grand Theft Auto V, becoming the fastest-selling entertainment product in history when it was released back in 2013.