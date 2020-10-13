Watch: New Spider-Man: Miles Morales Clip Reveals Into The Spider-Verse Suit

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is fast becoming one of the first must-have games for next-gen consoles, specifically Sony’s PlayStation 5, for which Insomniac’s sequel is, of course, a first-party exclusive. While Xbox fans will have to make the jump in order to play this latest chapter in the series, then, it’s worth noting that Miles Morales is also scheduled to arrive next month on PS4 (albeit without all the bells and whistles of the former version), meaning you needn’t fork over $499 for a new console just to experience the standalone story.

Whatever avenue you choose, though, story and gameplay will remain the same and, thanks to several new teasers released just a few hours ago, Spidey’s followers have gotten their best look yet, at some unlockable outfits Parker’s protégé will have access to during the course of the campaign. In a post over on Insomniac’s official Instagram page, the developer provides some exposition in the form of a mock Daily Bugle article musing on the appearance of a second Spider-Man. Check it out for yourselves below.

Perhaps the most interesting thing to note here is the seconds-long clip shown at the article’s end, which depicts both Parker and Morales swinging into action together. While we’ve yet to receive confirmation of the former’s role in this year’s follow-up, it’s certainly inferred here that both will be present. Sadly, this is unlikely to be a hint of co-op (how amazing would that be?) or, for that matter, whether both Spider-Men will be playable, but a neat sequence, nonetheless.

At the very least, it looks as if Miles, as the star of this particular show, will have access to several outfit choices, including one, as shown above, clearly inspired by the suit worn in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. How this will be obtained remains to be seen, and we’re hoping it’ll be via gameplay, rather than as a pre-order bonus. Fingers crossed!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out November 12th in North America for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.