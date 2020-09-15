Watch: New Spider-Man: Miles Morales Promo Shows Off PS5 Visuals

It’s not the bonafide sequel to 2018’s first installment that many had perhaps been hoping for, but fans of Peter Parker’s successor assuredly can’t wait to get their hands on Spider-Man: Miles Morales later this year. While Sony has yet to confirm as such, Insomniac Games’ spinoff is expected to be a launch title for PlayStation 5 when the next-gen console arrives and, to whet your appetite ahead of time, the developer has now released a new teaser intended to showcase just how gorgeous the title will look in motion.

The clip in question, unveiled over on Twitter, very briefly depicts Miles walking down the streets of New York City in the dead of night, surrounded on all sides by an incredible amount of detail. Besides the jaw-dropping color contrast of warm reds from Christmas decorations and tail lights with the harsh whites beaming out the windows of retail stores, even the smallest touches – such as Miles’ tangible breath and gently falling snow – are mesmerizing. Truth be told, words can’t quite do the scene justice, so do yourself a favor and give it a watch below.

#MilesMoralesPS5 is realized in 4K HDR on PS5. See reflections with ray-tracing, and improved lighting, shadow, and character detail. #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/1dRaW9505r — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 12, 2020

Impressive stuff, no doubt, and fortunately, it shouldn’t be long at all until Spidey fans are spoiled with some actual gameplay. In light of Microsoft having finally confirmed the price and release date of Xbox Series X/S last week, Sony intends to follow suit tomorrow, September 16th, with a special event. As is commonplace in 2020, the entire showcase will be live-streamed and Spider-Man: Miles Morales will undoubtedly receive a great deal of attention as arguably the console’s most high profile first-party exclusive.

We’ll be covering the broadcast and all the major reveals in their entirety as and when they break, so stay tuned.