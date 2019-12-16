Watch: New Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Reveals Rise Of Skywalker Update

Two years ago, EA’s bungled launch of Star Wars Battlefront II looked all but set to put the multiplayer title in an early grave.

Having spent the last 24 months removing, revamping and wholly rebuilding the shooter’s derided progression and reward systems, developer DICE has achieved a miraculous turnaround. Yes, recurring player numbers may have suffered a downward trend that never recovered to levels that EA had perhaps expected the lucrative license to attract, but the end product is a respectable and feature-rich adventure.

Following on from several large-scale updates to the game, another is on course to land later this month. As outlined previously, this particular content drop revolves exclusively around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and bring with it a wealth of new units, hero and villain skins and playable maps. If you haven’t already, check out the trailer above or, alternatively, continue reading for a breakdown of everything to come.

New Location A brand-new jungle planet – that you might have caught a glimpse of in the last trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – is coming to Star Wars Battlefront II! We’re bringing this planet to Co-Op in December, where you’ll be playing as either the Resistance or First Order as the conflict spreads to this tropical paradise. At the same time, the location will be available in Heroes vs. Villains, too. The sequel era locations Takodana, Jakku, and Starkiller Base will join the Co-Op rotation as well – with all mentioned planets featuring both attack and defend scenarios. New Reinforcements Simultaneously, no less than four additional sequel era reinforcements deploy on the battlefront! Protected by a striking red armor, the Infiltrator class Sith trooper of the First Order excels in speed and advanced weaponry to hunt down and destroy anyone standing in the way. An extremely nimble Aerial Reinforcement, the new and overhauled First Order Jet Trooper can fly, dodge, hover, and even tackle opponents with the powerful jets. Use them to your advantage to crush the Resistance from the skies with a grenade-attachment enhanced blaster rifle! Hero Appearances – Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren In addition, new Hero Appearances for Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are being brought to the game. They’re included for owners of the Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition or can be purchased separately with Credits or Crystals.

A meaty expansion, to say the least, but that’s not all. Once the dust has settled and fans have had plenty of time to digest Rise of Skywalker, further updates in the New Year will introduce even more content based on the Sequel Trilogy. Included in that bundle will be the introduction of Capital Supremacy – ground, air and space combat – to existing maps and two new, mysterious heroes. Who they’ll be is anyone’s guess, though we can only assume, given the secrecy, that cinemagoers will discover their identities later this week.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.