Without even the slightest hint of hyperbole, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is assuredly in the running for game of the year 2019.

The first dedicated single-player Star Wars adventure since publisher EA acquired the license from Disney back in 2013, Fallen Order casts players in the role of Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Emperor’s Jedi-purging Order 66 who has escaped extermination by going into hiding. Until now, that is. Forced (pun intended) to reveal his powers in plain sight of the Empire, the Padawan is left with no choice but to flee his home and embark on a galaxy-wide journey to realize his destiny of becoming a fully-fledged Jedi Knight.

To celebrate the culmination of its efforts on bringing the ambitious project to life, EA and developer Respawn Entertainment have now unleashed Fallen Order‘s launch trailer, which you can check out up above.

A visual feast for the eyes, is it not? Unsurprisingly, there’s little present in the minutes-long trailer that we haven’t seen before, though one standout set-piece worth mentioning is Cal’s one-on-one face-off against an Imperial AT-ST. As he would against any rank and file Stormtrooper, Cal can deftly reflect the walker’s heavy-duty blaster fire with his Lightsaber and perform a dizzying array of evasive manoeuvres and counters. For gameplay that’s often been compared to FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed Sekiro, that’s hardly a surprise.

As for the overarching narrative: in what’s surely a miraculous achievement in this day and age, Respawn has managed to prevent any major story spoilers from leaking onto the internet and we can’t wait to experience Cal’s journey along with the rest of the world next month.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out November 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.