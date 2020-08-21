Watch: First Teaser Trailer For New Batman Game Revealed

The final teaser for Warner Bros. Montreal’s upcoming Batman game has been revealed, though it might be worth checking your excitement at the door – there’s still no gameplay to speak of. That long-awaited showcase will undoubtedly take place during tomorrow’s DC FanDome event, a digital-only convention that’ll play host to some major franchise-wide announcements.

In the realm of video games, however, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and, of course, Batman’s return in question, are the two heavy hitters that gamers will want to be on the lookout for. Not that anyone needed confirmation of that fact, but today’s final teaser – delivered in the form of a short trailer – concludes with a 24-hour countdown, so the wait is finally almost over.

Anyway, you can check out the clip above or, if you missed it, yesterday’s teaser in the gallery below, which appears to be the title’s first in-engine screenshot.

As for what you can expect to see at tomorrow’s show, well, several previous leaks have suggested the involvement of shady criminal organization the Court of Owls, as well as Batgirl. Whether these will end up having any truth to them, who knows, but we’ll be covering the entire show, so be sure to check back with us for some exciting reveals.

Released in 2015, Batman: Arkham Knight remains the most recent installment in the Dark Knight’s gaming escapades. All signs point to Montreal’s first contribution since Origins being some sort of soft reboot that’ll drop the Arkham moniker, but again, there’s little reason to speculate any longer.

In any case, be sure to let us know which of tomorrow’s reveals you’re most looking forward to in the usual place below.