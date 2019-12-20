Watch: First Gameplay From The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners

Robert Kirkman finally delivered closure to The Walking Dead‘s legions of fans earlier this year.

Sixteen years and 193 issues after its modest beginning, the beloved comic book series has finally reached its definitive end, giving grizzled survivor and former cop Rick Grimes the rest he so richly deserves. But while the source material may be done and dusted, The Walking Dead‘s extended universe shows no signs of coming to a halt anytime soon. AMC’s long-running TV series is scheduled to continue at least until 2022, of course, and now, it seems fans are in for a whole new kind of zombie experience.

Skydance Interactive’s VR game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, is due out early next year and to celebrate, the developer has released a brand new trailer. You can witness the madness unfold for yourselves above or continue below for a rundown of the ambitious title’s features:

Face the undead guns blazing or learn all the ways to sneak and hide among them.

Take on missions from different factions and survivors to earn valuable resources.

Risk life and limb to protect those in need or brutally murder anyone who stands in your way.

See how your choices affect the people of New Orleans, and learn to live with the consequences.

In keeping tune with Kirkman’s own love for moral ambiguity, it appears as if players, as The Tourist, will be given free rein to decide how they wish to survive in the post-apocalypse.

Regardless of whether you decide to help those in need or become a self-preservationist concerned only for your own wellbeing, scavenging for supplies will be key to survival in this nightmarish rendition of New Orleans. Interestingly, Skydance makes specific reference to the existence of stealth gameplay and we’re hopeful, given the wording (“hide among them”) that the Whisperers will make an appearance.

Fans won’t have to wait long in order to find out, either way. as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is out January 23rd for Steam and PlayStation 4.