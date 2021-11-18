Watch: Warner Bros. officially announces all-star fighting game, MultiVersus

Well, would you look at that; Warner Bros.’ heavily rumored all-star fighting game is a real thing. Following on from leaks earlier in the year clearly depicting a character select screen for the brawler, the gloves have officially come off with today’s trailer for MultiVersus.

Unsurprisingly, judging by the preview above, gameplay will adopt a similar format to Nintendo’s ridiculously popular Super Smash Bros. but with a few key twists, the most major being that this is a free-to-play affair. That being the case, you can likely expect additional characters to require purchase or unlocking with different currencies, though WB Games has yet to provide any details on that front, so that’s far from confirmed.

As far as facts go, the fighter is billed as a team-based, 2 vs. 2 battler which will include numerous characters from across the company’s various franchises. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn represent DC Comics, while Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, and Tom & Jerry round out what’s sure to be one of the weirdest fighting game rosters you’ve ever laid eyes on.

WB promises that online play will feature server-based rollback netcode (a must-have), with pre-registration for upcoming playtests available now on the official website.

MultiVersus releases in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and PC.