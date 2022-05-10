WB Games pulls the plug on ‘Gotham Knights’ last-gen, softens the blow with new gameplay

Warner Bros. Interactive has confirmed that Gotham Knights will no longer be supported by the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, despite being listed for both when originally announced. To soften the blow, new gameplay footage was revealed featuring Nightwing and Red Hood in action.

The announcement was made during the Gotham Knights official gameplay demo featuring Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Red Hood (Jason Todd). No reason was given aside from saying that it would provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, leaving it up to the fans to speculate why this decision was made.

In its defense, the gameplay footage looks as glorious as ever with graphics that are more polished and smooth. It begins with Nightwing midway through the story patrolling Gotham City. He uses his glider, the Flying Trapeze, to glide onto a roof and take down some bad guys using his acrobatic martial arts skills and escrima sticks.

Red Hood is rougher around the edges and uses more of a brawler style. He takes on some members of the Court of Owls, firing red blasts of non-lethal rounds to make quick work of them, and proceeds with his mission. Later, he takes on a Talon gladiator, one of the Court of Owls’ engineered superhuman assassins. The monstrosity has a club and shield, and he’s a lot harder to take down than the normal street-level thug.

Gotham Knights also features Robin (Tim Drake) and Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) as playable characters working to protect the city after Batman’s apparent death. Although it’s from WB Montreal, the same developer of Arkham: Origins, it’s set in a different universe and has a different combat system built for co-op.

The game has already dealt with the ire from fans because of its delays, but hopefully, this gameplay footage and the game’s eventual release will make it all better.

Gotham Knights releases Oct. 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).