Watch: Weird Miles Morales Glitch Transforms Spider-Man Into A Trash Can

In fringe cases such as these, you can’t help but sit back and enjoy a good chuckle.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac’s pseudo sequel to 2018’s original PS4 exclusive title, has been out for a solid week or so by now, and while most fans of the wall-crawler no doubt spent that time revelling in the sights and sounds of New York City as intended, others have had, let’s say, unique experiences.

Not long after discovering Spidey’s newfound ability to transform into everyday inanimate objects, Twitter user Bryan decided to share their findings with fellow players on social media. As of writing, it’s not abundantly clear what caused the humorous glitch to occur, but we’re certainly thankful for his contribution.

Without further ado, check out Miles, as Spider-Man, traversing the city skyline disguised as a trash can. No, seriously.

Clearly an unintentional form change, then, though I can’t help but wonder why this anomaly was even possible in the first place. My best guess – based on a rudimentary understanding of game development – is that Insomniac at one point intended to have multiple playable characters available in the spinoff and that Miles’ form, as seen here, is a result of that executable either not working properly and/or being left behind in an unfinished state.

Whatever the explanation, I’m hopeful that fans will uncover the means to replicate the bug and go about morphing the hero into other otherwise mundane objects. The more likely outcome, though, is that Insomniac will hunt down the offending code and purge it from existence. A necessary step to take if the issue directly impacts the ability to play, of course, but we’ll see.

Those still on the fence on whether to pick up Spider-Man: Miles Morales can find our PS5 review over here.