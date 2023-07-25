What are Daemonculaba in ‘Warhammer 40,000?’

Even by the criminally evil standards of Chaos in the 'Warhammer 40,000' universe, this one is pretty gross.

Genetic manipulation is nothing new in Warhammer 40,000, but one faction takes it to new levels of barbarity. The Chapters of Chaos have always had a problem attracting new recruits. This is mainly due to their desire to turn the galaxy into an ungovernable horror show.

To fill the ranks of their deadly Traitor Legions of marines required new and wholly evil methods. The most horrific to date was the spawning of Daemonculaba – the name given to the unholy offspring of female human slaves and implanted space marine gene seeds.

The insane experiment was cooked up in the mind of Warsmith Honsou. He and his band of equally deranged acolytes (whom he affectionately described as “warriors who would happily turn their weapons on me if they thought they could get away with it”) fortified themselves on the planet of Medrengard. Their sick plan involved impregnating human slaves with genetic codes stolen from the repository of the vaunted Imperial Fist loyalist Legion. Traitor tech priests (known as Hereteks) used advanced surgical techniques and Chaos sorcery to make the forced pregnancies successful.

Hyper-accelerated development meant that after only a few days, a Chaos Space Marine would be birthed, ready and willing to, in their words, bring “death to the False Emperor! Death to the weakling Imperium of Mankind!”

The ghastly experiment was thankfully put to a stop with the arrival of Captain Uriel Ventris on Medrengard. He arrived with only a few followers, but, enlisting the help of former slaves and a small band of Imperial Guardsmen led a brilliantly-fought guerrilla campaign against the forces of Warsmith Honsou, and eventually succeeded in destroying the Daemonculaba labs.

But Honsou, the evil mastermind behind the project, escaped, and vowed to one day return to Medrengard and spawn a new legion of genetically modified killing machines.