What are the Gigi ‘Dress To Impress’ allegations?

Gigi has long been an icon in Dress to Impress. Every time she joins a game, fans are absolutely thrilled, eager to meet the creator of what many consider one of the most popular Roblox games of all time.

Unfortunately, fame can sometimes go to people’s heads — especially when success comes at a young age, which seems to have happened with Gigi, who is only 17 years old. However, the controversies don’t stop there, and the young developer has suddenly found herself entangled in a web of accusations and highly contentious situations. While this case is complex, we’ll do our best to explain.

What did Gigi from Dress to Impress do?

Speaking out against Gigi, the owner of DTI. TW mentions of gr*pe (A thread) here's the doc for anyone who wants to read it https://t.co/v4n73eRE6i



I didn’t want to make this tweet but I feel like I’ve been done so wrong that I can’t stay silent… I’ll be using the word… pic.twitter.com/grjz9ktCh6 — sara (@MrsSpongeys) September 30, 2024

This long list of accusations first began to surface on October 1, when Sara, known as @MrsSpongeys on X, took to the platform to expose alleged messages sent by Gigi. In these group chat texts, Gigi supposedly threatened to frame Sara for “being a rapist” if her game, IT Girl, became popular. Sara posted screenshots of the conversation, which Gigi allegedly deleted after “some ex-developers had a negative reaction to the joke.”

Additionally, Gigi was allegedly planning to file a DMCA strike against Sara’s game, claiming it was essentially a copy of Dress to Impress. However, Sara confirmed that her game was inspired by Nova City, Suga Girlz, and Royale High in Reality, not Gigi’s game. The attempt to file the DMCA was ultimately unsuccessful, as Sara stated that Gigi’s case wasn’t strong enough, due to the games only sharing some similarities.

The second claim is that she allegedly wanted to DMCA my game for being a “copy”. I’ve never spoken publicly about this, but my game has been in development since last year, and my main inspiration was actually Nova City, formerly known as Suga Girlz. Another key inspiration for… pic.twitter.com/D0jbirIFOw — sara (@MrsSpongeys) September 30, 2024

Unfortunately, this was just the beginning of the conflict between Gigi and Sara. In the same exposé thread, Sara also shared screenshots of Gigi allegedly making fatphobic remarks about her and some of her friends. In one of the tweets, Gigi was seen making comments like saying the IT Girl developer was “breaking the floor” and that one of her friends, Tiago, or Chowi, had “fat and white hands.”

These weren’t the only allegations to come, unfortunately. As the thread gained more and more traction, some other Roblox members and developers came forward with additional accusations, supported by screenshots. Jenn, known as @JennDemie on X, shared her own experience working with Gigi on the Jenn’s Mansion game.

(3) Gigi pretended to be 19 while working for me and messaged a fan of the game offering ACCESS to an UNSEEN UPDATE in my game in exchange for EXPLICIT photos of the fan that was 18. Gigi was 14 or 15! (luckily the fan had a brain and clocked it) pic.twitter.com/B0G0HslovE — JENN (@JennDemie) October 1, 2024

According to the developer, Gigi allegedly pretended to be 19 years old at 14, aiming to get explicit pictures from an 18-year-old, in exchange for confidential updates on the game. Jenn went on to share screenshots of some of Gigi’s unkind and accusatory words, some of which are downright baffling to read. This was, however, not the last of the accusations.

User @Peacherin0 also contributed to the thread by sharing screenshots of her interactions with Gigi, in which Gigi allegedly made several racist comments. Additionally, the X user claimed that Gigi often participated in Discord servers centered around adult content while she was still a minor. “Gigi was 15, running a literal 18+ server, disrupting it, and buying and receiving nudes from other minors and 18+ content,” one of the tweets said.

Gigi has apologized for some of these behaviors, but not others

Please read the document below regarding the recent allegations against me. I will be adding more soon but please read the document below.https://t.co/kfz7a1t4t5 — gigi (@gigi_DTI) September 30, 2024

In a surprising turn, Gigi has admitted to some of the allegations and has issued apologies for her past behavior. Regarding Sara’s situation, Gigi stated: “I’d like to deeply and sincerely apologize for all my comments about your game, and also all my comments about you. I’m very, very, very sorry, and I shouldn’t have said those things. Trust me, it was in the heat of the moment, and I never would have said it otherwise.”

The rest of Gigi’s apologies were issued through her X account, @Gigi_dti, via a Google document. In the document, Gigi denied the fatphobic accusations, calling them “100% untrue,” and stating that she didn’t even know what Sara “looks like.” She also addressed other accusations, noting that “half of these incidents happened when [she] was 14, which is no excuse, but they aren’t recent.”

Regarding the racism allegations, Gigi asserted that she “was never, ever racist,” and that she had “never been racist toward Black people or any other race.” She also claimed that the ethnic “jokes” she made were directed at her “own race/ethnicity.” Additionally, Gigi denied ever buying “nudes from minors,” though she admitted to having run a NSFW Discord server in the past, which she now acknowledges was “really gross and inappropriate in hindsight.”

The final apology in the document was directed toward Chowi, a user who, in a now-deleted thread, accused Gigi of mishandling his mental health concerns and making fun of his mental issues and suicide attempts — she apologizes, citing a language barrier that caused her to misunderstand him. The document concludes with Gigi admitting that she will “be taking some time to focus on myself, my mental health, and figure things out.”

