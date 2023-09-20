What are the rarest and most expensive ‘Disney Lorcana’ cards?

There are 204 cards to collect if you want to get your hands on every single card in Disney’s new trading card game, Lorcana. As this is only the first chapter, we can expect even more in the future just like how other TCGs like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon often release new sets of cards to keep the game fresh and exciting. In fact, the second set, Rise of the Floodborn, has already been announced with plenty of brand new cards releasing on Dec. 1. Just like its peers, Lorcana also has cards of varying rarity, with the majority being pretty common. But what are the rarest cards and how much are they worth?

All the known Disney Lorcana cards

Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Although I just told you there are currently 204 Lorcana cards, that was a slight lie, because every card has a holographic variant, meaning if you’ve just got the plain old regular version of the cards, you need to keep going in order to get them all again, but this time in holographic form. These variants aren’t really any rarer than their normal counterparts, but they are much cooler. This means there are technically 408 cards to collect as you need two of each character.

So, aside from the regular and the holographic cards, how can you tell the difference in rarity? Well, Ravensburger has actually made it pretty simple for us by putting a symbol indicating rarity at the bottom center of the card. There are six symbols for six different levels of rarity. These symbols are as follows.

Common: Circle

Uncommon: Book

Rare: Triangle

Super rare: Square

Legendary: Pentagon

Enchanted: Hexagon

The pentagons and the hexagons are what you want to watch out for when opening a pack of Lorcana cards as those are like gold dust. Each pack of cards contains 12 cards with a guaranteed six common cards, 3 uncommon, two rare, super rare, or legendary cards, and then one shiny one which can either be a holographic of a standard card or the much sought-after enchanted cards.

How to recognize the Enchanted cards?

Image via Disney/Ravensburger

All in all, there are 12 enchanted cards and these can be easily identified by the rainbow holographic design as well as the hexagon at the bottom. Furthermore, they are the only borderless cards out of all of them. These are by far the rarest and coolest-looking cards, statistically, you’re likely to find only one card in every 96 packets opened, so yeah, they’re pretty rare.

Enchanted cards are actually numbered above the standard 204, so if you’re still not sure, check to see if the card is numbered between 205 and 216. Despite their rarity, they still have the same stats/abilities as the original version of the card. Out of the 12 enchanted variants we’ve seen thus far, there doesn’t seem to be one particular card that is rarer than the rest, however, certain fan-favorite characters are definitely more sought after and are therefore selling for more online.

How much are these enchanted cards selling for?

Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Most of these rare cards are listed on sites like eBay for around $120.00 to $150.00 for just one card. The lowest-priced enchanted is no. 215: Simba – The Returned King which is going for about $121.00. The rest are within a similar price range for example, Maui – Hero to All is priced at roughly $131.00.

However, out of all the enchanted cards, the most expensive and clearly most wanted card by fans is the Elsa – Spirit of Winter card whose market value sits at over $400.00 and some listings have even surpassed $600.00, although whether anyone has paid that much is uncertain.

Are there any other rare cards?

Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Believe it or not, there are some even rarer and pricier Lorcana cards out there. When the card game was first announced at the D23 expo last month, a bunch of promo cards were released. These cards have versions that now exist and can appear in any pack, however, the thing that makes these ones unique is the D23 logo at the bottom and the set number being P1. This is something a casual fan wouldn’t even notice, but it does make them more unique.

What makes them even more sought after is the fact that they are not available anymore, as they were only made to promote the TGC before it was released. Of course, for collectors, a card variant that is no longer in print is one of the coolest things you can get your hands on, so it’s no surprise that sets of these cards are listing for over $6000.00.

But it doesn’t even stop at that, because if there’s one thing even more coveted than out-of-print cards, it’s misprinted cards. As far as we know, one such card does exist, although it’s not as cool as you’d think. A Redditor shared the strange card they received with the rainbow holographic design that simply read ‘Discard.’

Obviously, the blank was supposed to fill a space on the factory line and then be thrown away, however, it somehow made it into a pack and now may be the only one of its kind despite not actually being playable or even that dope-looking like the rest of the cards.