What does Doma’s ‘mysterious keycode’ unlock in ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out now, delivering a barnstorming action adventure through a galaxy far, far away. Once again we’re in the shoes of the Jedi warrior Cal Kestis, and once more the Empire is hot on his tail as he tries to uncover a series of long-lost ancient galactic secrets.

One notable change from 2019’s Fallen Order is that we now have a series of towns and dwellings to explore, complete with multiple side missions, non-essential tasks to perform, and shops to spend the galactic goodies you’ve discovered hidden in its expansive levels. The biggest is the outpost on Kobah, which you’ll reach very early on in the game. Here, you’ll meet friendly shopkeeper Doma, where you can spend Priorite Shards to unlock various cosmetics for Cal.

At the top of her inventory is the “Mysterious Keycode,” which is available for a princely 10 shards and unlocks a door in her shop. So, is it worth buying?

What’s behind that door?

Image via EA

We can confirm that you should absolutely save up your shards for this, as behind said door is a chest containing a stimpack upgrade for BD-1. In Survivor, the galaxy is a dangerous place, and even the most skilled player will be taking the odd crushing blow from enemies now and then, so the more heals you have available the better.

In our experience, these chests are few and far between in the game, and having even one more stimpack can be the difference between a frustrating defeat and a fist-pumping victory over a particularly tricky boss.

We’d go as far as to say you should ignore all the other cosmetic items in Doma’s shop and prioritize unlocking this door, as the bonus heal makes exploring the wilds of Kobah a much less stressful experience.