Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Curly in Mouthwashing.
Images via Critical Reflex
Category:
Gaming

What happened to Curly in ‘Mouthwashing’? The captain’s crash and fate explained

The real story of what happened to Curly in Mouthwashing. Poor guy.
Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
|

Published: Jan 12, 2025 10:00 am

Warning: The following article contains Mouthwashing spoilers

Recommended Videos

This first-person psychological horror game has delighted us since releasing on PC in Sep. 2024. Following the crew of the freighter spaceship, Tuplar after its journey is sabotaged, captain Curly is left with horrific injuries.

As the game unfolds, blame is placed on him, and his position is assumed by another crew member. Not everything is as it seems, of course, and there’s much more to Curly’s predicament to learn as the plot unravels and the real villain is revealed.

What happened to Curly in the crash

Tulpar crashes into an asteroid during a routine shipment at the start of the game. Curly, his co-pilot Jimmy, the ship medic Anya, intern Daisuke, and the mechanic Swansea are the survivors. The damage to the ship is extensive, and due to the threat of decompression, most of the ship’s resources are inaccessible.

Curly’s injuries are the worst by a long shot. He’s left unable to speak or move, with burns covering most of his body, and his feet and hands are mutilated to the point of needing amputation. Anya tends to Curly’s wounds, leaving him in the medical bay.

Jimmy, who declares himself the new captain in Curly’s stead, tells the crew Curly went mad and purposefully orchestrated the crash. Despite believing he was to blame, the crew decides to use some of their dwindling resources to keep Curly alive — he’s put on a diet of painkillers.

While giving Curly his painkillers one day, Jimmy goes into a rage and violently force-feeds Curly, which is one of the game’s red flags about his temperament and what he’s capable of.

The Jimmy flashback reveal and Curly’s ending

Jimmy in Mouthwashing.
Image via Critical Reflex

When things start going to hell on the ship, flashbacks to the time leading up to the crash reveal Jimmy was the one who caused the crash, not Curly.

Curly had told the crew they were facing layoffs during a birthday party, believing it would be unfair to keep the truth from them. Jimmy in an outburst claims Curly doesn’t care about the layoff, because he’s the only one with the financial resources to come out of it unscathed.

Later, medic Anya reveals Jimmy raped her in a conversation with Curly, resulting in a pregnancy. Curly eventually confronts Jimmy when Anya’s attempts to talk to him go wrong, and Jimmy reacts badly, to say the least.

He implies Curly would be partially blamed for his crimes, given he has responsibility over the crew and what happens aboard, and then says he’ll “take care of it.” His version of taking care of it is steering the ship into an asteroid. The stress of losing his job, wanting to be captain, and being held accountable for what he did to Anya is what drives Jimmy to crash the Tulpar.

Curly tries to intervene by rushing to the cockpit to divert the ship but fails to avoid the impact, leading to his injury and remaining days spent in a vegetative state.

In the present, while the crew descends into madness, with fights over cryo pods and food leading to suicides and murders, Curly is eventually put into a cryo pod by Jimmy, who has lost his mind and thinks he can somewhat redeem himself by saving the captain. The game ends with Curly in a 20-year-long cryo sleep, and the outcome is uncertain.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
freelance writer
Trudie is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered with over five years of experience in entertainment journalism. She specialises in film and television, with a specific love of fantasy and sci-fi. You can find her words on GamesRadar, Techopedia, PCGamesN, The Digital Fix, Zavvi, and Dexerto.