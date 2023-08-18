What happened to ‘Jackpot Party Casino’ on Facebook?

Is it just Candy Crush-ing or is it something worse?

Facebook might have lost its status as the king of social media, but it is still pretty popular amongst gamers for its giant library of online games. So, when one of its most played offerings, i.e., Jackpot Party Casino which offered players the real casino experience, suddenly disappeared without a trace, the atmosphere of unrest and concern preceded the frantic searches to find what happened.

Woah, did Meta take down the famous game? Hold your horses, please.

Yes, Jackpot Party Casino has disappeared from Facebook…

Photo via Microsoft Store

…But it is a temporary MIA status and nothing drastic like a permanent farewell. But also don’t expect it to be back swiftly just like Candy Crush did when it vanished from Facebook in July.

As harried lovers of the game who have been playing Jackpot Party Casino for years rushed around, trying to find the reason why they have been deprived of their usual fix, the game revealed on its official Facebook and Twitter pages that its unavailability on Facebook is only temporary and they are working with Meta to bring it back soon.

🚧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🚧

Our game is unavailable on Facebook, but don't worry! We're working with Meta to bring it back soon. Once we're back, we'll make a post here with a generous coin reward for the inconvenience.



Free Coins 👉 https://t.co/Jw4ciuhMLy pic.twitter.com/8BftSEk07I — Jackpot Party Casino (@JackpotParty) August 17, 2023

So, why is it not available on the platform anymore? Maybe the game was crashing way too much or the old design wasn’t compatible with Facebook anymore and the game has been taken down to give it a brand new interface? Or maybe it simply is experiencing an error? The latter does seem to be the case as a new update has confirmed the attempts to bring it back online have failed, though they are still working to fix it.

🚧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞! 🚧

Unfortunately, Jackpot Party is still unavailable. We are continuing to work with Meta to bring the game back online. We'll make another announcement once it's back and compensate all affected players for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/kH6On599sH — Jackpot Party Casino (@JackpotParty) August 18, 2023

Given the solid assurances, it is best to accept the delay with positivity as it is destined to rejoin the platform in the near future, and for those who will have a hard time handling the separation, Jackpot Party Casino has offered a “generous coin reward” once it makes its confirmed comeback.

Also, it’s not like the game was only available on Facebook.

Where else can you play Jackpot Party Casino?

While we wait for the game to fulfill its promise and grace Facebook with its presence again, we can play it by downloading it via the Google Play store or the Apple store.