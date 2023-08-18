What happened to ‘Jackpot Party Casino’ on Facebook?

Facebook might have lost its status as the king of social media, but it is still pretty popular amongst gamers for its giant library of online games. So, when one of its most played offerings, i.e., Jackpot Party Casino which offered players the real casino experience, suddenly disappeared without a trace, the atmosphere of unrest and concern preceded the frantic searches to find what happened.
Woah, did Meta take down the famous game? Hold your horses, please.
Yes, Jackpot Party Casino has disappeared from Facebook…
…But it is a temporary MIA status and nothing drastic like a permanent farewell. But also don’t expect it to be back swiftly just like Candy Crush did when it vanished from Facebook in July.
As harried lovers of the game who have been playing Jackpot Party Casino for years rushed around, trying to find the reason why they have been deprived of their usual fix, the game revealed on its official Facebook and Twitter pages that its unavailability on Facebook is only temporary and they are working with Meta to bring it back soon.
So, why is it not available on the platform anymore? Maybe the game was crashing way too much or the old design wasn’t compatible with Facebook anymore and the game has been taken down to give it a brand new interface? Or maybe it simply is experiencing an error? The latter does seem to be the case as a new update has confirmed the attempts to bring it back online have failed, though they are still working to fix it.
Given the solid assurances, it is best to accept the delay with positivity as it is destined to rejoin the platform in the near future, and for those who will have a hard time handling the separation, Jackpot Party Casino has offered a “generous coin reward” once it makes its confirmed comeback.
Also, it’s not like the game was only available on Facebook.
Where else can you play Jackpot Party Casino?
While we wait for the game to fulfill its promise and grace Facebook with its presence again, we can play it by downloading it via the Google Play store or the Apple store.